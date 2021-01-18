Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,059,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

