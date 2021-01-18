Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $27.34 on Monday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.91 million, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,199 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,953.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $46,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283. Corporate insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities raised their target price on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.