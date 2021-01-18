Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $27.34 on Monday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.91 million, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities raised their target price on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
