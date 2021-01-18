Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 361911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) from C$5.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

