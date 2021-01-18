Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,670. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23,956.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477,059 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $116,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,642,631 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,526,000 after buying an additional 8,918,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $108,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 719.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,333,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 7,315,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

