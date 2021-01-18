CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,414.00

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,414 ($18.47) and last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.52), with a volume of 419141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.59).

CMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) target price for the company. Shore Capital lowered CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291 ($3.80).

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 348.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

In related news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

