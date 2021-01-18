Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 604 ($7.89) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON CDM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 602 ($7.87). 242,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,203. Codemasters Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 443.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £917.85 million and a PE ratio of 42.39.
About Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L)
Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.