Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 604 ($7.89) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON CDM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 602 ($7.87). 242,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,203. Codemasters Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 443.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £917.85 million and a PE ratio of 42.39.

About Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L)

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

