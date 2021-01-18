Cogeco Communications’ (CGEAF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. 862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $98.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

