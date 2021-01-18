Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC upgraded Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$105.77. The company had a trading volume of 72,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a one year low of C$87.57 and a one year high of C$132.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.03.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$602.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total value of C$30,371.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$188.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

