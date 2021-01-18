Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$126.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

CCA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$87.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.5200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total value of C$30,371.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$188.06.

About Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.