Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CGO traded up C$4.74 during trading on Monday, reaching C$87.87. 50,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.23. Cogeco Inc. has a twelve month low of C$70.95 and a twelve month high of C$105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$624.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.