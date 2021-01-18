Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $9.17. 678,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

