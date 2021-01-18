Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CFRUY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 678,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

