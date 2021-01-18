Comparing Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimera Sciences and TG Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences $53.94 million 0.63 -$10.44 million ($2.19) -3.01 TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 43,496.89 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -27.11

Alimera Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimera Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alimera Sciences and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences -7.10% N/A -7.83% TG Therapeutics -151,798.69% -223.96% -108.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alimera Sciences has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alimera Sciences and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 TG Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alimera Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.70%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats TG Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patient's eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of proprietary insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors. The company serves physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. Its lead therapies include Umbralisib, an investigational dual inhibitor of PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon is being evaluated in phase 2b and phase 3 trials in patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); and Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a epitope on CD20-expressing B cells for patients with NHL, CLL, and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. It is also has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

