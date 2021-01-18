ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

