Contrasting MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 7.35% 1.15% 0.60% AGNC Investment -17.91% 16.29% 1.62%

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.58 $90.26 million $2.33 13.17 AGNC Investment $693.00 million 12.31 $688.00 million $2.16 7.25

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGM Growth Properties. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGM Growth Properties and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 3 14 0 2.82 AGNC Investment 0 5 12 0 2.71

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.24, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $15.28, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

