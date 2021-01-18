Contrasting PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PACCAR alerts:

61.8% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PACCAR and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 7.39% 14.49% 5.21% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PACCAR and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 2 12 4 1 2.21 XPeng 1 1 5 0 2.57

PACCAR presently has a consensus target price of $90.81, suggesting a potential upside of 3.01%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $53.76, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than PACCAR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PACCAR and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $25.60 billion 1.19 $2.39 billion $6.87 12.83 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Summary

PACCAR beats XPeng on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.