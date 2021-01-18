Contrasting The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Bancorp and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00

The Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.78%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Given The Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bancorp and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $283.70 million 3.33 $51.56 million $1.06 15.48 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.03 $173.44 million $2.00 14.16

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 19.19% 13.07% 1.17% Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88%

Summary

The Bancorp beats Washington Federal on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

