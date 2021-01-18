Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CTSDF opened at $4.98 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

