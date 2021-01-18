Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CTSDF opened at $4.98 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

