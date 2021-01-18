Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.91

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.91 and last traded at C$17.71, with a volume of 10822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.08.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

