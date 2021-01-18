Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CZZ traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. 583,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.0234 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter worth $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cosan by 182.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter worth $232,000.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.