CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $11,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,036,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 16,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $14.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $853.72. The company had a trading volume of 211,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,040. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $951.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 114.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $894.00 and its 200-day moving average is $840.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

