Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 676,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cowen by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 710.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. 54,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,960. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $796.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

