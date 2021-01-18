Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.15. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.06. 250,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,350. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.39.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

