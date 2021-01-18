Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Achieves $65,947.83

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 218.2% higher against the dollar. Cream has a market cap of $65,947.83 and approximately $11.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,749.55 or 1.00101963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024948 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00359230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00626452 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00154413 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00025363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

