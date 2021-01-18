Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 358,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,914. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.84.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$383.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

