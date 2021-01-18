Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRLBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.22. 2,196,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

