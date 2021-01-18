CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $10.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.88. 4,004,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,970. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

