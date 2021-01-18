Critical Analysis: Fury Gold Mines (FURY) versus The Competition

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ: FURY) is one of 75 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fury Gold Mines to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Fury Gold Mines Competitors 250.30% -5.86% 0.87%

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fury Gold Mines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines Competitors 616 2917 2963 93 2.38

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.10%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 42.87%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A -$10.50 million -8.38 Fury Gold Mines Competitors $1.47 billion $115.34 million 54.50

Fury Gold Mines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines competitors beat Fury Gold Mines on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.