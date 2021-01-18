Critical Analysis: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) versus Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ)

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) and Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Emerge Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica -36.80% -0.91% -0.26% Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

77.1% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of U.S. Silica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for U.S. Silica and Emerge Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 3 5 3 0 2.00 Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Silica presently has a consensus price target of $3.89, indicating a potential downside of 59.25%. Given U.S. Silica’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Silica and Emerge Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.47 billion 0.48 -$329.08 million ($0.64) -14.92 Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A

Emerge Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Silica.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Emerge Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; magnesium silicate, a adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and DE and clay aggregates used as an absorbent for automotive, industrial, and sports turf applications. Further, the company provides transportation, equipment rental, and contract labor services. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

