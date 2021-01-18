Critical Contrast: Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) & HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HSBC and Parkway Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 1.99 $6.06 billion $3.90 7.01 Parkway Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Parkway Bank.

Volatility and Risk

HSBC has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkway Bank has a beta of -18.35, meaning that its share price is 1,935% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Parkway Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC -4.18% 2.95% 0.20% Parkway Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HSBC and Parkway Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 6 9 3 0 1.83 Parkway Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

HSBC currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.56%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Parkway Bank.

Summary

HSBC beats Parkway Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Parkway Bank

As of April 27, 2013, Parkway Bank was acquired by CertusBank, N.A. Parkway Bank provides a range of general commercial and retail banking services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Caldwell County, North Carolina. The company provides business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market demand accounts, noninterest-bearing accounts, and fixed rate certificates; certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts; credit and debit cards; business lending products comprising operating lines of credit, equipment financing, and commercial and investment real estate; and online banking services. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, mortgage loans, and construction loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Parkway Insurance Services, Inc., offers a range of personal and commercial insurance products consisting of home, auto, life and health, and business products. As at December 31, 2010, it operated through its main office in Lenoir, and branch offices in Hudson and Granite Falls. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir, North Carolina.

