Critical Contrast: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories $31.90 billion 6.18 $3.69 billion $3.24 34.35

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Repare Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Repare Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 1 4 1 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 1 2 13 0 2.75

Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.05%. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus target price of $115.69, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories 10.50% 18.19% 8.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Repare Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing CCNE1-SL inhibitor, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with amplification of CCNE1; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The company's Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automates the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detects and measures infectious agents; cartridges for blood analysis; rapid diagnostics systems; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test systems, as well as remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. Its Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The company's Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. This segment also provides glucose and blood glucose monitoring systems. Abbott Laboratories has an agreement with Tandem Diabetes Care to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes solutions. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

