Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.
Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 6,342 ($82.86). The company had a trading volume of 233,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,697. The firm has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,361.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,085.85.
Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Company Profile
