Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 6,342 ($82.86). The company had a trading volume of 233,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,697. The firm has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,361.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,085.85.

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

