Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 474,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

