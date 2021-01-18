Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $317.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $320.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,865.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,111,065 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

