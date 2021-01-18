Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 943 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $151.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

