Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

