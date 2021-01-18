Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

