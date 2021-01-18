Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.