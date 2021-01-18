Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $47,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

