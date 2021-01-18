Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

NYSE GWW opened at $388.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

