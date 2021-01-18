Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

