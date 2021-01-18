Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,019 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $337,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 949.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 771,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 697,717 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.