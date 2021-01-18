Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

