Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

