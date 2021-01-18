Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

TYL stock opened at $422.32 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

