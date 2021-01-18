Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

