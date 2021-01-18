Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,430 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $55.47 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

