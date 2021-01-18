Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $347.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

