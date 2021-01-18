Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 111,189 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,189 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 422,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 374,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $93.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

