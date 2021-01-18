Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,360 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

